Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 240.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 131.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

