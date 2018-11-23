Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 684.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949,177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37,811.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 353,913 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,037.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

