Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $833,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 715.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 187,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,999,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37,811.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 353,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total transaction of $11,921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,037.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

