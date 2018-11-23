Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Lowered by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,043.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $726.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,333.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Lowered by Suncoast Equity Management” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/alphabet-inc-googl-position-lowered-by-suncoast-equity-management.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.