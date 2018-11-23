Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Position in CA, Inc. (CA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,196,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,262,000. CA comprises 5.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CA by 36,466.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,875,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829,402 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in CA by 219.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CA in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CA by 46.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,838,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CA by 722.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 936,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

CA stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms recently commented on CA. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

