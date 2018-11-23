Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $86.10 Million Position in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,000 shares during the period. KLX accounts for 2.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in KLX were worth $86,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the second quarter worth $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the third quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX by 45.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $62.99 on Friday. KLX Inc has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

