Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $34.23 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Stock

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 0.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of DNB opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

