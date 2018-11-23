Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,296 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

