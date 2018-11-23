Altaba Inc (AABA) Holdings Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Altaba were worth $296,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altaba by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,414,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,029,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after purchasing an additional 486,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of AABA opened at $62.15 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/altaba-inc-aaba-holdings-reduced-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.