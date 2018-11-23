Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $31.91 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

In related news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after purchasing an additional 153,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

