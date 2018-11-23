Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842,889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Altria Group worth $2,479,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

