Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,714.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

AMZN stock opened at $1,516.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $731.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,124.74 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total transaction of $8,019,226.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,694,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,950 shares of company stock valued at $54,540,968. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

