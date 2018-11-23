Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Raised by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,471,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,410,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total value of $8,019,226.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,694,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total transaction of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,516.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $741.63 billion, a PE ratio of 333.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,124.74 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (down previously from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

