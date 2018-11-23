Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, EVP George Laplante sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $142,688.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,071.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock worth $1,628,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,425. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

