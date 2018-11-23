Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger Sells 30,000 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,721,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMBR opened at $8.56 on Friday. Amber Road Inc has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger Sells 30,000 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/amber-road-inc-ambr-ceo-james-w-preuninger-sells-30000-shares.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.