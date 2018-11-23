American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,568 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $118,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $201,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $78.47.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,056.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

