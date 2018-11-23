American Century Companies Inc. Invests $6.87 Million in Workiva Inc (WK)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 282,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 6,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Workiva to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:WK opened at $35.57 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $895,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,441 over the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

