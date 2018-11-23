American International Group Inc. Has $21.57 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $21.57 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/american-international-group-inc-has-21-57-million-stake-in-old-dominion-freight-line-odfl.html.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.