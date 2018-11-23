American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

