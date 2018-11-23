Analog Devices (ADI) PT Lowered to $102.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $272,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.