Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

ADI opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $103.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $272,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

