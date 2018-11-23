Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,411,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,697 shares of company stock worth $15,625,892. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

