Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,411,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,697 shares of company stock worth $15,625,892. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply