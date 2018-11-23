Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.90). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $6.38 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In related news, Director Nicholas Galakatos bought 453,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 262,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,938,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,805,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,086,535.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,840,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $544,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

