Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.90). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $6.38 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In related news, Director Nicholas Galakatos bought 453,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 262,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,938,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,805,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,086,535.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,840,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $544,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply