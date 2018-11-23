Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of WLKP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,870. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $734.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.4207 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $241,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,149.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lumpkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $91,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,852.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,090,837.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,412,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after buying an additional 1,264,490 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

