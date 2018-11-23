Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.77. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

AAWW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,053. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $388,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply