Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.77. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

AAWW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,053. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $388,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

