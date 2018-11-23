Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. AxoGen reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $84.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $115.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 43.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 442.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 407,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $30.64 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.84 and a beta of -0.27.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

