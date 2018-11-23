Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 164 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE:IRS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $729.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.77. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 113,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 97.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

