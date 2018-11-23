Analysts Set Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) PT at $21.52

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Bank of America downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 29.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.28 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

