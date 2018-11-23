Analysts Set SPX Corp (SPXC) PT at $36.67

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of SPXC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SPX has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPX by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

