Analysts Set Steris PLC (STE) PT at $119.33

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 480.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

