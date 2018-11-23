Analyzing Fortinet (FTNT) & Digital China (DCHIF)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortinet and Digital China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 1 13 11 0 2.40 Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortinet currently has a consensus target price of $78.52, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Fortinet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Digital China.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 7.05% 20.52% 6.06% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fortinet has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortinet and Digital China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $1.49 billion 7.81 $31.39 million $0.52 131.83 Digital China $1.58 billion 0.50 $50.14 million N/A N/A

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Fortinet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats Digital China on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices; and Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture. It also provides intermediary and backstage logistics services for corporate customers, e-commerce platforms, branded service providers, and individuals; and [email protected] city services for city administrators, enterprises, and citizens based on the urban information management center, integrated citizen service platform, integrated enterprise service platform, and integrated city administration platform, as well as financial services, such as financing, factoring, leasing, guarantee, etc. to third party customers. In addition, the company offers logistics, finance lease, data integration and management software sale, systems integration, application software development, maintenance and outsourcing, consultancy and training, financial specialized equipment sale, surveying service software, and network optimization services. Further, it holds trademarks; and develops and constructs science and technology parks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

