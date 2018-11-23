Analyzing Universal Electronics (UEIC) and Provision (PVHO)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and Provision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $695.79 million 0.68 -$10.32 million $2.81 12.18 Provision $1.70 million 0.64 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Provision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provision has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Electronics and Provision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Provision.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Provision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 0.89% 11.88% 5.37% Provision N/A N/A -89.48%

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Provision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

