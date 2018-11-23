Anglo American’s (AAL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,970 ($25.74)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,912.86 ($24.99).

AAL opened at GBX 1,629.40 ($21.29) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Tony O’Neill purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

