Apache (APA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $34.67. Apache shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 1813143 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

In other Apache news, insider Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $274,113.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

