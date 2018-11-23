Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.57 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

