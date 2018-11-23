Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $185.00 by Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $185.00 price objective from stock analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,005 shares of company stock worth $104,764,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Odey Holdings AG bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.