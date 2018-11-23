Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,872,000 after buying an additional 466,888 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $868.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/apple-inc-aapl-position-cut-by-umb-bank-n-a-mo.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.