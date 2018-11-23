Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Imperial Capital

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.