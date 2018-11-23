Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

