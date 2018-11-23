Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Price Down 22.5%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $10.22. 769,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 128,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

