ArcticCoin (ARC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.