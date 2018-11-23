Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.79 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Ardor has a market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $501,256.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00021965 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010158 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006065 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00002116 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

