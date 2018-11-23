argenx SE – (ARGX) Receives $133.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,661 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in argenx by 63.6% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 285,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in argenx by 54.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 511,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 179,208 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $10,693,000. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.60.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

