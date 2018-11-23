Armstrong Flooring Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (AFI)

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) – Gabelli issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong Flooring in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo expects that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the year. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of AFI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 224,695 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

