Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

ARRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter worth $101,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 54.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the third quarter worth $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 266.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARRY stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Array Biopharma has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.