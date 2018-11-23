Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.48.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $9,670,851.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total transaction of $19,809,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,034 shares of company stock worth $39,595,800. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

