Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 90,000 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLNX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,069 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $89.13 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

