Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/artemis-investment-management-llp-reduces-position-in-five-below-inc-five.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.