Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 63,676 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,676 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,082,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,755,000 after buying an additional 107,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,510,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,428,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

