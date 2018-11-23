Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Holdings Trimmed by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises approximately 0.2% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $85,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $6,868,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $40,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $276,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,788 shares of company stock valued at $559,378. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

